Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. 3,359,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,167. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

