Secret Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $19.23 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $19.23 million and $61,087.31 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00144866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00069029 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00037222 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00039337 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00672588 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,859.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

