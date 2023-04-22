Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AON by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in AON by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $333.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.21 and its 200 day moving average is $303.26. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $334.10.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.