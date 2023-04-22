Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $61.13 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

