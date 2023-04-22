Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Down 4.3 %

SELB stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $170.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

