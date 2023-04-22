Sepio Capital LP Has $784,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.7 %

CASY stock opened at $224.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.72 and a 200-day moving average of $223.37.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

