Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Blackbaud by 400.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 28.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,187,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,187,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

