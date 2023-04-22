Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $196.08 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

