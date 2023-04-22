Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,068 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Workday by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Workday by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $190.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.40 and a 200-day moving average of $179.15. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $217.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.