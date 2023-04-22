Sepio Capital LP Sells 76 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morningstar Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $3,002,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,555,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,855,571.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $3,002,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,555,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,855,571.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,041,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,272 over the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $207.59 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.99 and a 1-year high of $276.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day moving average of $222.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 127.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.