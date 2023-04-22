ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Price Target Cut to $52.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFBS. Raymond James assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $93.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.30%.

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,520 shares of company stock worth $390,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

