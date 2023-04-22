SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 8,864 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. FBN Securities decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $140.53.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

