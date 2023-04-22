SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,501,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,824,000 after purchasing an additional 158,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.38.

LULU opened at $377.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $386.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.22 and a 200 day moving average of $325.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

