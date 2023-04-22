SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 156,615 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 529.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at about $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,076,000 after buying an additional 3,363,295 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,143,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,769,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after buying an additional 1,668,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.76 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.