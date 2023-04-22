Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Shares Up 19.1%

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) shot up 19.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.34. 1,817 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49,008% from the average session volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Shanghai Electric Group Stock Down 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

About Shanghai Electric Group

(Get Rating)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.