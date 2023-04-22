Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,983 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $48.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

