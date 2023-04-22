Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Declines By 8.6%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,194. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.92 and its 200 day moving average is $287.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

