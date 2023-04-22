Short Interest in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expands By 8.9%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. 1,098,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $64.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

