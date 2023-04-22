Short Interest in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Increases By 11.3%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 8,550,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after acquiring an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.01.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.