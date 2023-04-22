Short Interest in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Drops By 6.1%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

