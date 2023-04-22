Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Declines By 9.2%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $42,414.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,610.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,754 shares of company stock worth $11,429,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enfusion by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Enfusion by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enfusion Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of ENFN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 219,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,564. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enfusion had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.88 million. Analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

