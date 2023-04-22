Short Interest in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Declines By 8.9%

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 128.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.