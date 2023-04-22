Short Interest in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Decreases By 9.3%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $31.35.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 18.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

