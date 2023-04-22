Short Interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Drops By 8.5%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 657,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,233. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $753.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.65. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

