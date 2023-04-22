Short Interest in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Drops By 9.5%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 606,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Genesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 132,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $458.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.93. Genesco has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genesco will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.
