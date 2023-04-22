Short Interest in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expands By 8.3%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 24,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HAL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,336,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,772. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,071 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 87.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 270,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 126,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

