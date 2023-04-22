Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Increases By 8.4%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,792,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,450,282.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,550. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KZR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of KZR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 25.98 and a quick ratio of 25.98.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.