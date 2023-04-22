Short Interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Declines By 6.8%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 493,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Mogo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mogo by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Mogo by 93.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Mogo by 64.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mogo by 47.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Mogo by 343.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 351,729 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mogo Company Profile
Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mogo (MOGO)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.