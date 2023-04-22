Short Interest in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Rises By 8.3%

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.80.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.40. The company had a trading volume of 212,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.93. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $406.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

