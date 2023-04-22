Sierra Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

BSRR stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

