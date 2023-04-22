SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,068.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.70. 276,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,492. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

