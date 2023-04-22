SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,762 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,884,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.70. The company had a trading volume of 331,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.84. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $127.11.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

