SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.11. 221,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $66.37.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

