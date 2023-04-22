SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 37,807 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,807 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.33. 120,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,272. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

