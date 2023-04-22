SigFig Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 545,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,261. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

