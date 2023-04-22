Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens lowered Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $271.84.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after acquiring an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Signature Bank by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,697,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,496,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,309,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,891,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also

