SKALE Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.92 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $173.87 million and $11.92 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,483,686,004 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.