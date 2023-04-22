Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKWD. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.