SL Green Realty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -277.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

