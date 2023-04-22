Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $14,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after acquiring an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,440,525,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $276.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,160. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $323.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day moving average is $275.44. The company has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,760 shares of company stock worth $2,733,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

