Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 158,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,979,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Shares of PNC traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.32. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.51 and a 12-month high of $178.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

