Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 127,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,116. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

