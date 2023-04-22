Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,980,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

