Sourceless One Day Volume Reaches $6.50 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $399.13 million and approximately $6.50 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00029088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,358.44 or 1.00044573 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01900314 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

