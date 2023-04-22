South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

South Plains Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 97.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $356.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.56%. On average, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 78.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. It operates under the Community Banking and Insurance segments.

