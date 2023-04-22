Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Plans $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.8%.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

