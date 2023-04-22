Southern Copper Co. (SCCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.8%.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $78.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.