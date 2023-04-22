SPACE ID Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $207.95 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002608 BTC on popular exchanges. SPACE ID has a market cap of $218.41 million and $207.95 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,486,111 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 304,486,111 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.73233282 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $375,048,874.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

