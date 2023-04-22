SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 211.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,448 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.7% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $46,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,528. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $348.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.75.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

