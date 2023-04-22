SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $40.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

